View this post on Instagram

It’s Mother’s Day here in France and it’s a great chance to visit for the 2nd time this week @cafepouchkine headed by chef @patrickpailler to try the Mother’s Day creation ”Mama Rosa” made with a base of pain de genes, rose mousse, raspberry confit, soft biscuit, fresh raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, rose and mint. Shoes by @louboutinhomme happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers around the world!