View this post on Instagram

We’re sad to hear of the death of #JimMcMullan (1936–2019). ⠀ ⠀ He was #JimmyStewart’s son in #Shenandoah (1965), co-starred in #DownhillRacer (1969) with #RobertRedford + was a familiar face on shows like #BenCasey, #Dallas and #YoungAndtheRestless.