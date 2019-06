View this post on Instagram

I am really lucky to have been able to ride this twice. I feel like the best places to sit are the motorbike in the back, and sidecar in the third row since when you go over that crest in the ruins you float out of your seat and get some mean airtime. Front row motorbike would probably be the second best, since not only are you able to get the full force of the launches and experience the best pacing, the immersion is also the best since you can see the theming a lot better, as well as not having the it lessened by seeing other riders. Such an amazing ride with more that really surpassed my expectations. I can’t wait to marathon this when the lines die down in a few years. #hagridsmotorbikeadventure #harrypotter