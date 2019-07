View this post on Instagram

Imagine having a view like this every day. The Sun's glint beams off the Celebes Sea in southeast Asia as the @iss flies 255 miles above Indonesia. ⁣Astronauts aboard the space station take advantage of opportunities to make Earth science observations that help us better understand our dynamic planet. ⁣ #NASA #iss #spacestation #earth #spacepictures #clouds #views