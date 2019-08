View this post on Instagram

A nearby galaxy contains a star-forming region where some 200 hot, young, massive stars reside. The cool dust and warmer gas in this stellar nursery appear as the wispy structures in an optical image from the @NASAHubble Space Telescope. In between these filaments are giant voids that are filled with hot, X-ray-emitting gas, seen by the @NASAChandraXRay Observatory. Chandra’s X-ray data (blue) are combined in this image with optical data from Hubble (purple). Astronomers think these bubbles are being blown off the surfaces of the young and massive stars throughout this star-forming region. Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/CfA/R. Tuellmann et al.; Optical: NASA/AURA/STScI/J. Schmidt #XRay #Hubble #NASA #Galaxy #Stars