В настоящий момент Эмму откармливают и отогревают. А присматривает за ней собака Лу, нашедшая зайчонка.

Когда погода улучшится, малыша отпустят на волю, пишет vesti.ru.

Hareport News: In response to the many queries we've received, hare Emma continues to thrive. Specialist advice has been received on her care & she's gaining weight. She's blissfully unaware of her global fame. #HareEmma pic.twitter.com/448dwU9q9J

Hareport Latest - Emma the baby hare is thriving. Here she is enjoying her first feed after being rescued @DublinAirport. We'll release her back into the wild as soon as she's ready. #HareEmma #DublinHareport pic.twitter.com/Xj7QWfBbaT